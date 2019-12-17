Officer pleads guilty to forcing homeless man to lick toilet

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Honolulu police officer admitted in court Monday that he forced a homeless man to lick a toilet in order to avoid arrest.
John Rabago had been denying that he and other officers brought a homeless man into a restroom and forced him to put his mouth on a urinal.
But on Monday, Rabago pleaded guilty in federal court.
“In this case, justice has prevailed because John Rabago has admitted that he violated the victims constitutional rights,” said his attorney, Megan Kau.
“He’s very remorseful, which is why he took responsibility.”
Sentencing guidelines for Rabago say he should spend about 30 months in prison, but a judge will make the final decision. He is on leave from the police department, and expects to be fired.
Another officer has also pleaded guilty in connection with the case.
