Obama back on Oahu for the holidays

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Obamas once again appear to be planning to spend the holidays on Oahu.
A Hawaii News Now camera was there when members of the former first family arrived in Honolulu Monday morning on a private plane.
There was a motorcade awaiting the arrival, but it was much smaller than what has been seen during past visits when President Obama was in office.
The Obama’s usually stay at a home in Kailua and have frequented popular restaurants and shave ice stands during their stay.
