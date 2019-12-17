A new dental clinic opens for the Laie community

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Families in Laie now have a new option for dental care.
Adventist Health Castle opened a new dental clinic in Laie Monday. The facility is located at the Laie Village Shopping Center right off Kamehameha Highway.
They’re now accepting patients with all dental insurance plans including Quest.
The clinic is providing crucial services for the North Shore community.
“Many people have to travel a long ways to be able to get needed dental services, and many also don’t accept Quest dental plan, and so not only will patients not have to drive to town or other places, but we’ll also accept all insurance plans so they’ll be able to get their care right here, close to home,” Ryan Ashlock of Adventist Health Castle said.
A blessing was held Monday along with tours of the clinic. Local entertainer Kawika Kahiapo was also on hand for the celebration.
