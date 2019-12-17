Monitoring equipment at risk as Puu Oo rim continues to collapse

KILAUEA, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Scientists expect to lose a communications hub on Kilauea soon as the edge of Puu Oo crater continues to collapse.
The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory is tracking the changes while working on plans for its new headquarters in Hilo.
The monitoring equipment is perched precariously on Puu Oo's north rim.
Scientists say the communications hub and a web camera behind it will likely fall into the crater since the edge is collapsing.
"These are solar panels, radio masts, antennas and some electronic equipment that is enclosed in waterproof cases," said Frank Younger, an HVO physical science technician.
Last month, field engineers installed an alternate hub nearby to make sure there would be no gap in the data transmitted from monitoring instruments on Kilauea to scientists.
Crews also reinstalled a time-lapse camera on the south rim to capture the continuing collapse of the north rim.
"It's a balancing act between getting right up close to the action and being right on the edge and risking that equipment to catastrophic failure," said Younger.
Seismic activity during the 2018 eruption damaged the observatory's former headquarters.
The roughly 30 employees have moved three times, with most now based out of the old Iron Works building in Hilo.
After securing $60 million in federal funds for construction of a new observatory, the current plan is to have a main facility in Hilo and a field station in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.
"We learned in 2018 that we cannot have all our eggs in one basket, so to speak, up in the summit area," said HVO scientist-in-charge Tina Neal.
“In addition, there’s a discussion about combining with some other USGS (U.S. Geological Survey) employees on the island and trying to make a USGS Center of Science.”
HVO has had a presence at the summit for more than a century.
Observatory officials said many new tools for remote monitoring have been developed over the years.
“As challenging as it is for people to get their heads around this new paradigm of HVO not all being in the park, it is a tremendous opportunity to build an observatory building from scratch,” said Neal.
According to Neal, discussions are underway with the University of Hawaii at Hilo about a possible site.
The completion of a permanent location is still at least a few years away.
