Local Connection: Happy Holidays!

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -This is the time of year when we wish each other Happy Holidays.
For me the spirit of this season always speaks to the good that is inside all of us. It is also a time of year when we are reminded to count our blessings and to take perspective on on our lives and the people we love.
Toward that end we try to share and show our love for each other in lots of different ways.
Practically speaking however, we all know that life is not easy for most people living in Hawaii.
With half of our hard working families living paycheck to paycheck, the stress alone of that circumstance takes an incredible toll on all involved.
So this holiday season let us not forget to help each other, in small ways and in big ways if possible, because what makes the holidays so wonderful, is really all about the people we know and love!
Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!
