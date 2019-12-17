Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. HAST

AP-US-MISSILE-ALERTS
Bill aims to prevent repeat of Hawaii false missile alert
HONOLULU (AP) — The U.S. Senate is expected to pass legislation to prevent the kind of false missile alert that triggered panic in Hawaii nearly two years ago. A bill up for a vote Tuesday includes a provision that would take away local governments' authority to issue missile alerts. It gives that job to the U.S. government instead. U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz of Hawaii wrote the measure. He says local officials aren’t the ones to know whether the country is at war. He says the authorities who know should be the ones to inform the public. President Donald Trump is expected to sign the bill.
HONOLULU-URINAL LICKING
Honolulu officer pleads guilty in urinal licking case
HONOLULU (AP) — A Honolulu police officer has pleaded guilty to depriving a homeless man of his civil rights by forcing him to lick a public urinal. John Rabago says he told the man he wouldn't be arrested if he licked the urinal. Rabago and another officer had responded to a nuisance complaint when they found the man in a stall in a public bathroom. The other officer, Reginald Ramones, pleaded guilty previously to a lesser charge that he knew Rabago committed a civil rights violation but didn't inform authorities about it.
PEARL HARBOR-SHOOTING
Pearl Harbor shooter's family offers condolences to victims
HONOLULU (AP) — The family of a U.S. Navy sailor who shot three civilian workers at the Pearl Harbor military base before killing himself is offering condolences to the victim's families. Gabriel Antonio Romero's family in San Antonio, Texas, says in a statement they laid him to rest Monday. Authorities say Romero's job was to stand watch and provide security for the submarine USS Columbia. A motive for the shooting has not been determined but authorities believe the gunman did not know any of the victims. Two were killed and a third was wounded.
PLAYGROUND DISPUTE-NEW LOCATION
Proposed Hawaii park to change location following debate
HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii group planning to build a children's playground has announced a new location for the project following disputes over the site that was originally proposed. Nonprofit group Paani Kakou says it will try to erect a playground at Kakaako Makai Gateway Park rather than Ala Moana Regional Park. Both sites are in Honolulu. Opponents say the Ala Moana playground would have been out of character with the park and taken up open space. Planners say they hope to construct a facility for up to 450 children that will be the first on Oahu designed for children with disabilities.
HERBICIDE VETO
Hawaii County mayor vetoes bill to ban public herbicide use
HILO, Hawaii (AP) — Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim has vetoed a bill limiting use of weed-killing chemicals on public property. The Hawaii County Council passed the bill in November to ban the use of 30 herbicides over four years, which would have made the herbicide ban the first of its kind in Hawaii. The proposed ban covers parks and areas alongside roads, bikeways, sidewalks, trails, drainage and waterways owned or maintained by the county. Kim says the list of 23 banned products is arbitrary and that he is concerned about removing some of the county’s tools to fight invasive plant species.
UNIVERSITY SPENDING CRITICIZED
Hawaii university president criticized over spending, raises
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii senators have criticized the university president for additional spending and administrative pay raises after a decline in student enrollment. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that University of Hawaii President David Lassner hired an outside firm to help recruit new students while increasing his vice presidents' pay. Officials say Lassner signed a $2.6 million contract over four years and granted raises from $15,000 to $33,000 to five vice presidents. Officials say enrollment across the university's 10 campuses fell to 49,977, 2% less than last year after an additional 1.2% decrease the previous year. Senators have raised concerns about overspending.