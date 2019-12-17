Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. HAST

HONOLULU (AP) — The U.S. Senate is expected to pass legislation to prevent the kind of false missile alert that triggered panic in Hawaii nearly two years ago. A bill up for a vote Tuesday includes a provision that would take away local governments' authority to issue missile alerts. It gives that job to the U.S. government instead. U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz of Hawaii wrote the measure. He says local officials aren’t the ones to know whether the country is at war. He says the authorities who know should be the ones to inform the public. President Donald Trump is expected to sign the bill.