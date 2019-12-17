HNN Forecast: Hang on! Blustery winds kick up on Tuesday then slow down on Wednesday into Thursday

Then the winds should back down by a few notches on Wednesday and Thursday before another gusty round develops on Friday. Trade winds will strengthen rapidly from Thursday night into Friday as a strong high pressure fan sets up shop to our north. The global models continue to show another interesting weather development south of this area of high pressure with a deepening cut off low pressure system forming. Strong trade winds are expected to develop across all islands from Friday into Saturday. Additional wind advisories or high wind warnings are possible with this developing weather pattern. Depending on how close the cut off low gets to us, we may see periods of rain and even thunderstorms this weekend. But if the low stays over the ocean, the action will be less likely.