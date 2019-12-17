HNN Forecast: Hang on! Blustery winds kick up on Tuesday then slow down on Wednesday into Thursday

Trade winds are trending down after being on full throttle on Tuesday. There are a number of alerts up due to the winds! Wind advisories now include Maui, as well as Lanai, Kahoolawe and Hawaii Island. With these gusts, the ocean conditions will be rough and choppy. A Gale Warning is up for our coastal waters on Tuesday as winds reach 20 - 30 knots over the channels and exceed 45 knots. High seas at 8 to 13 feet.
Then the winds should back down by a few notches on Wednesday and Thursday before another gusty round develops on Friday. Trade winds will strengthen rapidly from Thursday night into Friday as a strong high pressure fan sets up shop to our north. The global models continue to show another interesting weather development south of this area of high pressure with a deepening cut off low pressure system forming. Strong trade winds are expected to develop across all islands from Friday into Saturday. Additional wind advisories or high wind warnings are possible with this developing weather pattern. Depending on how close the cut off low gets to us, we may see periods of rain and even thunderstorms this weekend. But if the low stays over the ocean, the action will be less likely.
Let’s talk surf! The current northwest swell will lower gradually Tuesday night and Wednesday. A new northwest swell is expected to arrive by late Wednesday, peak on Thursday with heights near advisory levels, then lower gradually Thursday night through Friday night. A smaller northerly swell is expected Saturday and Sunday. Strong trade winds Friday through Sunday will likely cause surf to reach advisory levels along east facing shores. No other significant swells are expected. Currently, there is a High Surf Warning up for north shores of Kauai and a High Surf Advisory for north and west shores of Oahu, Lanai, Molokai, and Maui. Surf will rise to the high end of the advisory levels.
Be safe and enjoy this last official week of Fall. The Winter Solstice arrives at 6:19 PM on Saturday.
Have a wonderful holiday season filled with aloha. It’s never too early in December to say... “Merry Christmas!”
