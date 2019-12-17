Hawaiian language play will be opening act at Off Broadway festival

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii’s Hawaiian Theatre Program is about to put on a production in the home of theater’s biggest stage: New York City.
"Many people refer to New York as the nu'u, that's the summit of theater. In our request to our kupuna to guide us they are taking us to the nu'u. They are taking us there," playwright Tammy Hailiopua Baker said.
Her play is called “Au’a’ia ― Holding On.” It’s the story of four students who through research open a portal to the past.
Kaipulaumakaniolono Baker plays Aina.
"He's really trying to figure out what does all this privilege of knowing my language mean. How can I make it real? How can I make something with it?" he said.
"They see history. They interrogate history. Through the process they come to an understanding of what it means to be a kanaka maoli in 2019," Tammy Hailiopua Baker said.
On January 7, the production opens Off Broadway at the inaugural Reflection of Native Voices Festival. The play kicks off the six-day event. It’s a huge honor for the UH theater program.
"Hopefully that will inspire our people to tell our story more often, to take control of the narrative and to live Hawaii," Kaipu Baker said.
The play is in English, Hawaiian and pidgin. Tammy Hailiopua Baker said even though some in the audience will hear Hawaiian spoken for the first time, the play will bridge the communication gap.
"Through intonation and through body language the audience will understand. They'll be able to receive the message," she said.
Travel to New York and lodging for the 40-member cast and crew costs $100,000. The Hawaiian Theatre Program still needs to raise some money. Click here to help.
