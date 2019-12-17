Gusty trades to pick up, wind advisories posted for parts of Maui County, Big Island

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A wind advisory is now in effect for the islands of Lanai and Kahoolawe and most of the Big Island as trade winds strengthen into Tuesday.
The National Weather Service said the advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Northeast winds of 25 to 35 miles per hour with gusts to 55 miles per hour are possible in the lower elevations. Winds on the Big Island summits will increase to 25 to 40 miles per hour with gusts near 60 miles per hour.
The strongest winds on Lanai and Kahoolawe will occur though passes and over ridges.
On the Big Island, the highest winds will blow through passes and over ridges in areas like Upolu Point, South Point, the area from Waikoloa to Kamuela, Saddle Road, and the summits of Mauna Loa and Mauna Kea.
If you are in the advisory areas, you should consider securing any loose items on your property. The gusty winds could also make it challenging to drive, especially in high profile vehicles.
Winds are expected to decline to moderate levels Wednesday and Thursday, but could increase again near the end of the week.
