Gov. Ige lays out upcoming priorities in budget proposal

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. David Ige presented his latest budget proposal Monday. It outlined his focus in areas he’s hoping to improve.
It included additional funding for public education, affordable housing, and public safety.
His supplemental budget has been submitted to the legislature. Ige is asking state lawmakers for an additional $220 million to improve facilities at public schools statewide, along with $87 million for infrastructure projects at the University of Hawaii.
It also includes more than $41 million over the next two years to address the state’s teacher shortage by providing more pay for the positions that are the hardest to fill.
“It includes in hard to staff locations such as Hana and Lanai. And it includes Hawaiian language immersion programs. These are the areas of teachers with the highest shortage and vacancy rates and highest turnover rates,” Ige said Monday.
He’s also focusing on housing. Ige requesting more than $22 million for public housing projects and $20 million for the development of more Hawaiian Homelands lots.
Following the riots at the Maui Community Correctional Center, Ige wants 15 additional positions there to ease the staffing shortage.
