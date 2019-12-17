Forecast: Gusty winds and large surf move into the state

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A strong high pressure system passing north of the Hawaiian Islands will produce breezy to locally windy trade winds across the state through Tuesday evening. These stronger winds will decrease from Tuesday night onward with more moderate trade winds lasting through Thursday before increasing into the windy range on Friday and Saturday. The strongest wind gusts will occur through valleys and along the leeward slopes of mountain ranges. A wind advisory in effect for Oahu, Molokai, Lanai, Kahoolawe, Maui and the Big Island. Periods of showers are expected through the week favoring windward and mountain areas, especially in the overnight and early morning hours.
Expect trade wind speeds to exceed wind advisory thresholds with sustained wind speeds in the 25 to 35 MPH range including higher gusts over most islands from Friday to Saturday. There remains a good chance that some wind favored areas will exceed high wind warning levels.
A new large northwest swell continues to gradually filling in across the area this evening. Warning level surf is expected for north and west facing shores of Niihau and Kauai with advisory level surf expected along north and west facing shores of Oahu and Molokai and along north facing shores of Maui. This swell will lower gradually Tuesday night and Wednesday. A new northwest swell is expected to arrive by late Wednesday, peak on Thursday with heights near advisory levels, then lower gradually Thursday night through Friday night.
