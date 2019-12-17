Forecast: Gusty winds and large surf move into the state

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A strong high pressure system passing north of the Hawaiian Islands will produce breezy to locally windy trade winds across the state through Tuesday evening. These stronger winds will decrease from Tuesday night onward with more moderate trade winds lasting through Thursday before increasing into the windy range on Friday and Saturday. The strongest wind gusts will occur through valleys and along the leeward slopes of mountain ranges. A wind advisory in effect for Oahu, Molokai, Lanai, Kahoolawe, Maui and the Big Island. Periods of showers are expected through the week favoring windward and mountain areas, especially in the overnight and early morning hours.