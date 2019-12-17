Farewell Bubbies: Hawaii Kai location set to close next month

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow)- Another long-time Hawaii favorite shop is closing their doors.
After more than 20 years, Bubbies Ice Cream is shutting down its last remaining shop at Koko Marina Center.
The locally-owned business is known for its homemade ice cream flavors, famous mochi ice creams and other desserts.
An employee told Hawaii News Now over the phone Monday that Jan. 16 would be the shop’s last day. In 2015, the popular University Bubbies location closed.
In a post on Facebook, Bubbies Hawaii Kai said in part, “Changing business operations necessitate our closing.”
Bubbies will still sell its mochi ice cream in Hawaii supermarkets and on the mainland.
If you have a gift certificate, you’re urged to use it before the shop’s final day.
