Charges filed for man suspected in deadly Makiki shooting

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Charges have been filed against the alleged gunman in Saturday’s Makiki shooting that killed an elderly woman.
Honolulu police confirmed Monday night that 74-year-old Ernest Romero was charged with first and second-degree murder. His bail was set at $1 million.
The shooting left a 71-year-old woman dead. Neighbors who knew her said she was a kind friend to nearly everyone.
Neighbors added that the victim and the suspect were neighbors in the Green Street apartment building, the site of the shooting.
Other neighbors said Romero had problems and often kept his distance.
“Everybody thought he was an unlikable person, a loner. Everybody knew that, but never did I think he would go this far. He lost it,” said Bob Barros, who was shot at but wasn't injured.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.