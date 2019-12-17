'Bows rout Samford 94-73

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawai’i men’s basketball team overcame a slow start to put away Samford 94-73, on Sunday at the Stan Sheriff Center.
The Rainbow Warriors improved to 7-3 on the season with their fourth win in the last five games, as five different Rainbow Warriors scored in double-figures.
Sharpshooting Eddie Stansberry’s 23 points led the team in scoring, Dawson Carper added 14 points and Justin Webster recorded a career-high 15 points off of four three-pointers.
UH hit 13 total three-pointers in Sunday’s win which was just one short of a school record.
The team’s 94 point outing marked a season high in points scored this season.
UH’s 94-point outburst was its best since a 114 point-performance in an overtime win over Long Beach State in 2017.
The 'Bows led from wire-to-wire, as UH nailed seven of its first 10 shots and built a 26-7 lead less than eight minutes into the contest.
UH shot 52 percent from the field, including 39 percent on threes (13-of-33). The 33 three-point attempts tied a school record, while Stansberry’s 16 three-point attempts set a new UH record, surpassing Zane Johnson’s 15 at UC Davis in 2011.
The Rainbow Warriors now gear up for the 11th Annual Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic. UH will open the tournament against former long-time WAC rival UTEP on Sunday, Dec. 22 at 6:30 p.m.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.