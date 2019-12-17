Authorities identify 4-year-old Big Island girl killed in tragic cooking incident

BIG ISLAND, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the 4-year-old Big Island girl who died last month in a tragic cooking incident.
Officials said Kayla-Marie Kehaulani Mainaaupo died of an accidental stab wound on Nov. 27.
Authorities said the girl suffered a knife wound to the neck at around 11:45 a.m.
The injury happened while two other juvenile males were cooking breakfast at a home in Hawaiian Beaches, according to police.
The children’s parents were at work at the time of the incident.
When emergency crews arrived at the scene near the intersection of Limu and Kumu Streets a neighbor was preforming CPR on the girl.
Paramedics rushed the girl to Hilo Medical Center where she died from her injuries.
Detectives are investigating the case and will conduct a search of the property on Thursday to recover evidence and photograph the scene.
Police said a 14-year-old juvenile was taken into custody Wednesday for questioning, but was released to Child Protective Services.
The case was initially classified as a manslaughter investigation, but police officials stressed that classification was “very preliminary.”
