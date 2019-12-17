Another officer-involved shooting in West Oahu leaves man in ‘extremely critical condition’

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities are investigating yet another officer-involved shooting early Tuesday in West Oahu.
The incident happened sometime before 1 a.m. in the Campbell Industrial area.
According to Emergency Medical Services, a 27-year-old man was taken to the hospital in “extremely critical condition” with two gunshot wounds to the chest and abdomen.
The Honolulu Police Department has not yet released further details on what triggered the shooting.
This comes just a day after police shot and killed a man who opened fire on them in Kalihi following a police chase in Pearl City.
And last week, police arrested a suspect accused of driving at an officer during a traffic stop in Pearl City. The vehicle was subsequently recovered near Pearlridge Center in Aiea, prompting an hours-long investigation that led to schools in the area to go into lockdown.
