Wahine down Hope International University 86-49

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawai’i Wahine basketball team ran past Hope International University for 86-49 victory at the Stan Sheriff Center on Sunday.
The win put the Rainbow Wahine (6-5) over the .500 mark, while giving them their second consecutive win.
The Royals (10-3), a member of the Golden State Athletic Conference in the NAIA, have dropped three of their last four games, after getting out to a blazing 9-1 start to the season.
The Royals came out with a spark taking an 8-3 lead in the first four minutes of action, but shortly after the first media timeout of the afternoon, the 'Bows kicked it into high gear.
The Wahine used a 23-4 run from the midway point of the 1st quarter to jump out to a 29-12 advantage with HIU playing catch up the rest of the afternoon.
Kasey Neubert led the way with a team-high 22 points shooting a perfect 8-for-8 from the field to go along with a 6-for-6 performance from the charity strike.
Sophomore Myrrah Joseph poured in a season-high 15 points in what was the first start of her career, while senior guard Julissa Tago added 10 points.
Hope International University was led by a trio of former Maryknoll Spartans in Rhianne Omori, Ysabelle Halemano and Dakota Viena.
Viena poured in 22 points in her return to Hawaii tying her for the game high with Neubert.
UH will wrap up the fall semester of classes with finals this week and will then head to the University of Idaho on Dec. 21.
The trip to the Gem State will be the program’s first since 2012.
