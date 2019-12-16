Surf warnings, advisories posted as another northwest swell rises

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - There’s another northwest swell on the way that is forecast to push surf to warning heights for parts of the state.
The National Weather Service has issued a high surf warning for the north and west shores of Niihau and Kauai until 6 p.m. Tuesday.
A high surf advisory be in effect from 6 p.m. Monday until 6 p.m. Tuesday for the north and west facing shores of Oahu and Molokai, and the north-facing shores of Maui.
Forecasters expect surf on the north and west shores of Kauai County to rapidly build to 20 to 25 feet by late Monday afternoon and hold through Tuesday.
Surf along north shores of Oahu, Molokai and Maui are forecast to rise to 10 to 14 feet Monday afternoon, and then rapidly build to 18 to 24 feet Monday night and Tuesday, just below warning level.
Waves on west shores are forecast to build to 7 to 10 feet Monday afternoon, and then rise rapidly to 14 to 18 feet into Tuesday.
The high waves may bring ocean waters sweeping across portions of beaches and cause strong longshore and rip currents along with a large and dangerous shore break.
Breaking waves may also affect harbor entrances, making it difficult to navigate those areas. Boaters should also be aware of surfers and body boarders using harbor channels to get to surf spots.
This swell follows a huge northwest swell last week that brought waves as high as 40 feet or more to some spots, including Peahi, also known as “Jaws,” on Maui.
The incoming swell is expected to lower through Tuesday, but another northwest swell is forecast to build Wednesday and Wednesday night near advisory levels.
