Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Kalihi

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A suspect in an officer-involved shooting in Kalihi on Monday morning has died, sources have confirmed to Hawaii News Now.
Authorities say multiple shots were fired in the incident at the New City Nissan on North King Street.
Witnesses said they heard at least five gunshots, and saw the suspect hobbling in a parking lot at the car dealership before collapsing.
A second suspect is also apparently in custody. Police say there is no further threat in the area.
Police Chief Susan Ballard plans to speak to the media on Monday afternoon.
The suspect who died was initially taken to The Queen’s Medical Center in critical condition.
Officers were apparently following the suspects in connection with an earlier robbery at the Sam’s in Pearl City when gunfire erupted.
Police have closed off King Street and Middle Street in the area as they investigate.
This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.
