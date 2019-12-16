Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. HAST

UNIVERSITY SPENDING CRITICIZED
Hawaii university president criticized over spending, raises
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii senators have criticized the university president for additional spending and administrative pay raises after a decline in student enrollment. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that University of Hawaii President David Lassner hired an outside firm to help recruit new students while increasing his vice presidents' pay. Officials say Lassner signed a $2.6 million contract over four years and granted raises from $15,000 to $33,000 to five vice presidents. Officials say enrollment across the university's 10 campuses fell to 49,977, 2% less than last year after an additional 1.2% decrease the previous year. Senators have raised concerns about overspending.
Mobile homeless center pilot program launches in Hawaii
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii authorities have launched three inflatable tents at a park on Oahu to make up what they say is the first mobile homeless center on the island. Hawaii News Now reported that the Homeless Outreach and Navigations for Unsheltered Persons project intends to temporarily house homeless people while social service agencies help them move into permanent housing. Officials say the tents were setup at Waipahu Cultural Garden Park and would provide access to food, showers and restrooms.
Navy commander: Motive unknown for Pearl Harbor shooting
HONOLULU (AP) — A Navy commander says the motive is unknown for a Pearl Harbor shooting that left two civilian workers and the attacker dead. Shipyard commander Capt. Greg Burton made the announcement in an “All Hands” message sent Friday. Navy Region Hawaii spokesperson Lydia Robertson said a copy of the message was not immediately available but confirmed a motive is unknown. Authorities say 22-year-old Gabriel Romero also wounded a third civil worker who survived the Dec. 4 shooting.
Ethics board: Prosecutor has no conflict in telescope cases
HILO, Hawaii (AP) — An ethics panel has ruled that a prosecutor doesn't have a conflict of interest in cases involving protesters who were arrested as they blocked the construction of a giant telescope. West Hawaii Today reported Thursday that the Hawaii County Board of Ethics unanimously decided the Big Island prosecutor doesn't have a conflict over his family's job connections to the Thirty Meter Telescope project. But the board has advised Roth to withdraw from the cases to avoid affecting the public’s confidence in the prosecutor's office. Roth's son works for the California Institute of Technology, a partner in the telescope planned for land that some Native Hawaiians consider sacred.
Divers use WWII-era equipment for USS Arizona interment
HONOLULU (AP) — Army personnel in Hawaii have used World War II diving equipment for an underwater interment of a USS Arizona crew member's ashes. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported two divers donned vintage dry suits and helmets to inter Lauren Bruner's ashes inside the Arizona's submerged wreckage. The ceremony took place on the 78th anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. Bruner escaped death during the attack on Dec. 7, 1941, by climbing along a rope above the harbor. Bruner died Sept. 10 at age 98. He is the 44th survivor since 1982 to be interred inside the ship.
US should recognize American Samoans as citizens, judge says
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A federal judge in Utah has ruled that people born in the territory of American Samoa should be recognized as U.S. citizens. It wasn't immediately clear if Thursday's ruling applies outside Utah. The cluster of islands in the Pacific is the only place in the country without an automatic claim to citizenship. People born in American Samoa are labeled U.S. nationals, which means they pay taxes but can't vote, run for office or apply for certain government jobs. The judge sided with three people from American Samoa who sued to be recognized as citizens and ordered the government to issue them new passports. The ruling will likely be appealed.