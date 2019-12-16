Holloway falls at UFC 245

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The ‘Blessed’ Express was derailed Saturday night in Las Vegas.
Waianae’s Max Holloway (21-5 MMA, 17-5 UFC) fell in a unanimous decision loss to No. 1 contender Alexander Volkanovski (21-1 MMA, 8-0 UFC).
The undefeated Volkanovski landed multiple leg kicks to stifle Holloway’s offense over the five-round battle in the co-main event of UFC 245 on Saturday night.
Volkanovski (21-1 MMA, 8-0 UFC) secured the decision victory over Holloway (21-5 MMA, 17-5 UFC) with scores of 48-47, 48-47, 50-45 on the judges’ cards at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
The loss snapped a 14 fight win streak at the featherweight division for Holloway.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.