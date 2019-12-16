Forecast: Strong winds for the last week of fall

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds are forecast to strengthen into Monday and will be quite breezy to locally windy into Tuesday. The winds should ease up a bit Wednesday and Thursday, but will pick up speed again to locally windy levels late Thursday into the weekend. Low clouds will be riding in on the trade winds, bringing passing showers to windward areas, with some of those showers pushed leeward.
Surf is on the rise again for north and west shores, with a new swell expected to build through the day Monday. Surf for north and west shores could reach high end advisory heights Monday night as the swell peaks. Another advisory level northwest swell is expected to build Wednesday night. Surf will also rise to advisory levels later this week for east-facing shores due to the increasing trades.
For mariners, a small craft advisory is up for Hawaiian coastal waters. A gale watch will take effect Monday evening through Tuesday afternoon for Alenuihaha Channel waters, as well as coastal waters leeward and southeast of the Big Island.
We’re also in the final week of autumn. Winter officially begins Saturday at 6:19 p.m. Hawaii time.
