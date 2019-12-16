Forecast: Gusty winds and big surf heading in this week

Forerunners from a large northwest swell will begin to fill in today, with the swell steadily building through the day Monday. Surf is expected to reach high end advisory levels along north and west facing shores exposed to the swell Monday night as the swell peaks. This swell will lower Tuesday though Wednesday, with another northwest swell expected to steadily build Wednesday and Wednesday night, and peaking near advisory levels on Thursday. This swell will then gradually lower Friday through the weekend while shifting to a more northerly direction.