Forecast: Gusty winds, big surf heading in this week

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The weather story this week remains tied to variations in the strength of the trade winds.
Several progressive high pressure centers are rolling through the Central Pacific north of the Hawaiian Islands.
Moderate trades on Monday will become breezy on Tuesday, before returning to more moderate speeds on Wednesday and Thursday.
Cool and windy weather conditions are forecast from Thursday night into next weekend.
Trade wind showers will prevail through Saturday favoring windward and mountain slopes in the overnight to early morning time periods.
Forerunners from a large northwest swell will begin to fill in today, with the swell steadily building through the day Monday.
Surf is expected to reach high-end advisory levels along north- and west-facing shores exposed to the swell Monday night as the swell peaks. This swell will lower Tuesday though Wednesday, with another northwest swell expected to steadily build Wednesday and Wednesday night, and peaking near advisory levels on Thursday.
This swell will then gradually lower Friday through the weekend while shifting to a more northerly direction.
