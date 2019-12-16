Elderly woman hospitalized after pedestrian crash in a Safeway parking lot

HAWAII KAI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A pedestrian crash in the parking lot of the Hawaii Kai Safeway left an elderly woman badly injured.
Police said the woman’s husband was behind the wheel of a Mercedes SUV when he began backing out of a stall around 9:45 a.m. Sunday.
The man accelerated and hit a parked vehicle, which then hit his wife. He then crashed into one more parked vehicle before stopping.
EMS said they transported the woman to the hospital in critical condition.
Police said she suffered possible head and leg injuries.
Speed and alcohol don’t appear to be factors. The investigation is ongoing.
This story may be updated.
