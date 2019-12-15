Maui brush fire prompts evacuations in Paia

MAUI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Fire officials are working to contain a growing brush fire on Maui.
The fire was located in the area of the Old Maui High School along Holomua Road.
Officials have closed off Baldwin Avenue between the old Mill and Paia School. MFD said a few structures were evacuated near Baldwin Avenue.
Additional evacuations in the area may be needed as the fire develops. MFD is urging people to stay away from the scene.
Flames began just after 1 p.m. The fire was burning behind Doris Todd school and moved in the Makai direction, MFD said.
They are battling the blaze on land and from the air. Multiple units are also working with private water tankers.
Officials added that Paia Town is without power as a result of the fire.
As of 3 p.m., it wasn’t known how many acres were burnt. MFD will continue their operations throughout the day.
This story will be updated.
