Punahele Soriano scores KO win in UFC debut

Punahele Soriano scores KO win in UFC debut
North Shore native Punahele Soriano weighs in at 185 ahead of UFC 245. (Source: Rodney James Edgar/Cageside Press)
By Kainoa Carlson | December 14, 2019 at 2:12 PM HST - Updated December 14 at 2:12 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Although New Year’s is still a few weeks away North Shore native Punahele Soriano delivered some fireworks to open up UFC 245 festivities.

Soriano, didn’t take long to show UFC fans why he has a promising future ahead as he consistently walked down Oskar Piechota and landed heavy shots.

Soriano, connected on a beautiful left hook that instantly put the lights out and left Piechota slumped over on the suide of the canvas.

The 27 year old now starts his UFC career at 1-0.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.