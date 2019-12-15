Punahele Soriano scores KO win in UFC debut

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Although New Year’s is still a few weeks away North Shore native Punahele Soriano delivered some fireworks to open up UFC 245 festivities.
Soriano, didn’t take long to show UFC fans why he has a promising future ahead as he consistently walked down Oskar Piechota and landed heavy shots.
Soriano, connected on a beautiful left hook that instantly put the lights out and left Piechota slumped over on the suide of the canvas.
The 27 year old now starts his UFC career at 1-0.
