Makakilo crash kills 20-year-old woman overnight

MAKAKILO, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police believe speed was a factor in Oahu’s 50th traffic fatality of the year.
Around 11 p.m., a 20-year-old woman was heading north on Makakilo Drive.
Police say she was speeding when she lost control, veered onto a grass median and crashed into a tree. EMS officials say she died at the scene.
Investigators are working to figure out if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.
The woman has not yet been publicly identified.
This story may be updated.
