Elderly woman shot dead in Makiki; 74-year-old suspect arrested

MAKIKI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -The end of Green Street in Makiki turned into a crime scene Saturday afternoon following a deadly shooting.
Yellow police tape cordoned off the area fronting a low-rise apartment building around 2:45 p.m.
Honolulu police confirmed that a 71-year-old woman was shot. She was initially listed in critical condition and later died at the hospital.
EMS officials said she was shot multiple times. Witnesses reported hearing upwards of four to five shots.
“I thought it was firecrackers,” neighbor George Moses said. “At first it was one two ... then three, four more.”
Carlyne McGuire, who lives just a few houses down, was unloading groceries when the bullets were fired.
“I heard ‘pop, pop.’ And then ‘pop, pop, pop’ in succession. I was like, ‘oh that sounds like a gun shot’ and I was like, ‘Don’t open the door and look because somebody might be running around with a gun right?’" she said.
Moses did open his door and saw a woman on the ground.
McGuire added that when EMS arrived, they performed CPR on the victim for about 10 minutes before driving to the hospital.
The suspected shooter, a 74-year-old man, has been arrested and remains in custody.
“This guy was kinda — we all knew he had a mental problem, but we didn’t know he had a gun,” Moses added.
HPD has launched a second-degree murder, and attempted murder case. Neither the suspect nor the victim have been publicly identified yet.
A second person was shot at, but they were not hit by any of the bullets, HPD added.
The relationship of those involved are unknown at this time.
Neighbors told Hawaii News Now the suspect and the victim lived together at the apartment building.
This story will be updated shortly with new information.
