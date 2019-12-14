Breezy trade winds to persist through next week

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - High pressure northeast of the islands will keep breezy to locally windy trades blowing today, with the trades easing somewhat Sunday as the high moves away. A new high passing to the north will bring increased trade winds again Monday and Tuesday before easing Wednesday. An area of enhanced showers over Oahu and parts of Maui will diminish this afternoon, while variable high cloudiness will continue today before diminishing Sunday. The trade winds will deliver low clouds and showers to windward areas through the week, but their coverage and intensity is expected to be limited Monday and Tuesday as the island atmosphere becomes very stable.
Current northwest and northeast swells will diminish through tonight. A long period northwest swell is expected to build late Sunday, peaking Monday and Monday night bringing surf around warning levels along exposed north and west facing shores. This swell should slowly decline Tuesday into Wednesday. Another northwest swell will build Wednesday night into Thursday, then decline Friday into the weekend.
