Breezy trade winds to persist through next week

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - High pressure northeast of the islands will keep breezy to locally windy trades blowing today, with the trades easing somewhat Sunday as the high moves away. A new high passing to the north will bring increased trade winds again Monday and Tuesday before easing Wednesday. An area of enhanced showers over Oahu and parts of Maui will diminish this afternoon, while variable high cloudiness will continue today before diminishing Sunday. The trade winds will deliver low clouds and showers to windward areas through the week, but their coverage and intensity is expected to be limited Monday and Tuesday as the island atmosphere becomes very stable.