Weekend Forecast: Decreasing showers, slightly lighter trade winds

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A drier and more stable airmass should be moving over the islands for the weekend and into the first half of next week, which means we should have more sunshine during the day and just a few light showers for windward areas at night. Trade winds will slow down a little during the weekend, but a new area of high pressure could bring locally windy conditions Monday and Tuesday.
Surf for north and west shores has fallen below advisory levels. The next large northwest swell is forecast to build late Sunday into Monday and peak Monday night, very close to warning levels. East shore waves will be a bit higher, especially for Kauai and Oahu, due to a short-period north-northeast swell, but waves should remain below advisory heights. A small craft advisory will remain posted overnight for Hawaiian coastal waters, except for waters leeward of Maui.
