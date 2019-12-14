Surf subsides, but impacts felt across parts of north, west Maui

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A high surf warning that was in effect on Thursday has been canceled, but north- and west-facing shores on Maui are still feeling the impacts of a massive swell that rolled in yesterday.
Baldwin Beach Park was reported closed due to flooding on Friday. The popular beach is about 10 miles from Peahi, where waves were large enough for the 2019 Jaws Big Wave Championship was run on Thursday.
County officials planned to reassess the area on Saturday morning to determine whether they’ll be able to re-open the beach.
Hookipa Beach Park’s western parking lot reopened Friday morning, but parks officials on the Valley Isle were still urging members of the public to use caution if entering the water.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.