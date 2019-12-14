State employees say supervisors are spying on them with taxpayer-funded cameras

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Over the course of the last year, an additional set of surveillance cameras have been installed at the state parole office on Alakea Street.
Originally, employees believed the cameras were being installed for their protection, since they routinely deal with ex-convicts.
But some of the cameras are now also being pointed directly at their work spaces, where they don’t typically interact with visitors to the office, and the Hawaii Government Employees Association, the union which represents the office’s workers, has filed a grievance with the state.
Images obtained by Hawaii News Now show the reception area of the Hawaii Paroling Authority office, as well as the common areas ― but there are also a lot of images of desks and inside cubicles.
“Seventeen cameras to surveil," said State Sen. Clarence Nishihara. "(The paroling office) isn’t a prison, it isn’t a jail. So who are they looking at, and why are they doing it?”
Nishihara is chair of the Senate’s Committee on Public Safety. He says he expects the department to ask lawmakers to fund even more cameras during the next session, as part of a plan to expand the use of surveillance equipment in their facilities.
The union’s complaint letter to the state’s Public Safety Department asks leaders to consult with the union regarding the quantity of digital surveillance devices, as well as the appropriate access, use, and distribution of all the data gathered by the cameras.
The letter also asks public safety officials to redirect the cameras toward public areas.
Nishihara says multiple workers expressed discomfort that the cameras had been pointed in their direction. Some reportedly said they felt awkward just adjusting clothing, knowing their supervisors were watching.
In a statement, the state’s Department of Public Safety said the cameras had been placed there for the safety and security of staff. PSD officials also said the pending grievance made it difficult to explain the situation in detail.
