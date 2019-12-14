Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. HAST

PEARL HARBOR-SHOOTING
Navy commander: Motive unknown for Pearl Harbor shooting
HONOLULU (AP) — A Navy commander says the motive is unknown for a Pearl Harbor shooting that left two civilian workers and the attacker dead. Shipyard commander Capt. Greg Burton made the announcement in an “All Hands” message sent Friday. Navy Region Hawaii spokesperson Lydia Robertson said a copy of the message was not immediately available but confirmed a motive is unknown. Authorities say 22-year-old Gabriel Romero also wounded a third civil worker who survived the Dec. 4 shooting.
GIANT TELESCOPE-PROSECUTOR-ETHICS
Ethics board: Prosecutor has no conflict in telescope cases
HILO, Hawaii (AP) — An ethics panel has ruled that a prosecutor doesn't have a conflict of interest in cases involving protesters who were arrested as they blocked the construction of a giant telescope. West Hawaii Today reported Thursday that the Hawaii County Board of Ethics unanimously decided the Big Island prosecutor doesn't have a conflict over his family's job connections to the Thirty Meter Telescope project. But the board has advised Roth to withdraw from the cases to avoid affecting the public’s confidence in the prosecutor's office. Roth's son works for the California Institute of Technology, a partner in the telescope planned for land that some Native Hawaiians consider sacred.
UNDERWATER INTERMENT-WWII EQUIPMENT
Divers use WWII-era equipment for USS Arizona interment
HONOLULU (AP) — Army personnel in Hawaii have used World War II diving equipment for an underwater interment of a USS Arizona crew member's ashes. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported two divers donned vintage dry suits and helmets to inter Lauren Bruner's ashes inside the Arizona's submerged wreckage. The ceremony took place on the 78th anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. Bruner escaped death during the attack on Dec. 7, 1941, by climbing along a rope above the harbor. Bruner died Sept. 10 at age 98. He is the 44th survivor since 1982 to be interred inside the ship.
BC-US AMERICAN SAMOA-CITIZENSHIP
US should recognize American Samoans as citizens, judge says
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A federal judge in Utah has ruled that people born in the territory of American Samoa should be recognized as U.S. citizens. It wasn't immediately clear if Thursday's ruling applies outside Utah. The cluster of islands in the Pacific is the only place in the country without an automatic claim to citizenship. People born in American Samoa are labeled U.S. nationals, which means they pay taxes but can't vote, run for office or apply for certain government jobs. The judge sided with three people from American Samoa who sued to be recognized as citizens and ordered the government to issue them new passports. The ruling will likely be appealed.
ARTIFICIAL TURF-MEDIANS
Oahu seeing mixed results with artificial turf median strips
HONOLULU (AP) — Officials say a pilot project to test the use of artificial turf on road median strips on Oahu has had mixed results. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Wednesday that the turf has worked well in some of Oahu's nine city council districts, while others have experienced problems. Officials say the city launched the $1 million project to install turf in nine medians, roundabouts and other traffic spaces in February 2016. Officials say one median has become encircled with weeds due to errors made during installation, while another looks so realistic that a resident used a riding mower to cut it.
JAIL DEATH-LAWSUIT
Family files lawsuit over Hawaii woman’s death in jail
(Information from: KGMB-TV, http://www.hawaiinewsnow.com/)
HONOLULU (AP) — The family of a Hawaii woman who killed herself in view of jail surveillance cameras is suing the police department that was holding her. Hawaii News Now reported 59-year-old Leslie Lutao killed herself while in Kauai Police Department custody following her June 2017 arrest for a traffic warrant. The family’s attorney says officers assigned to monitor cameras should have noticed Lutao’s behavior prior to her death in one of the jail’s cells. Lutao’s daughter says she suffered from depression.