Lanes on Nimitz are getting smaller as rail moves closer to town

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Drivers who take Nimitz Highway for the pau hana commute should be prepared for even slower traffic come next week.
The rail authority says the road is being re-striped from Awa Street to Bishop Street. The lanes will shrink from 12 feet to 10 feet to make way for utility relocation crews as rail construction nears the Downtown.
To complete the work, crews will have to close up to two lanes in each direction at a time.
The work begins Dec. 6 and will last 2 or 3 weeks. The closures will run from 5:30 p.m. to 5 a.m.
No work is planned on the upcoming holidays.
