Kahaluu man convicted of killing handiman last year granted early release from prison

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Kahaluu man who was convicted of stabbing his handiman to death last year has already been released from prison.
As part of a plea deal, Samuel Campiformio pleaded no contest in October to the killing of 23-year-old Kenneth Ratzlaff. Ratzlaff was found dead inside a shipping container on a Kahaluu property in November 2018.
Campiformio's defense attorney argued that there was no eyewitness or physical evidence directly tying Campiformio to the killing.
Court documents say a witness heard yelling coming from a storage container at the property on Aha’olelo Road where Ratzlaff’s body was discovered on November 1.
A witness who spoke to Hawaii News Now last year said Ratzlaff’s body appeared to have stab wounds to his torso, and Campiformio’s girlfriend told investigators he wasn’t acting like himself because he was high on meth.
Judge Faauuga Tootoo could have sentenced Campiformio to 20 years during a sentencing hearing last week, but instead gave him 10 years probation and released him with time served.
Campiformio had been in jail for 14 months when he was released.
