Horrifying holdup: Three armed, masked men rob Waianae mini-mart

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three masked robbers armed with handguns ransacked a Waianae convenience store on Thursday while a getaway car waited outside.
The entire crime was captured on surveillance cameras, but the most shocking part of the video is when, not where, the criminals struck ― in broad daylight, at 11 o’clock in the morning.
Moments before the crime takes place, the robbers can be seen waiting inside a car parked off to the side of Waianae Express on Farrington Highway. After a customer leaves the store, the driver backs into the parking lot, directly in front of the door.
Three masked men exit the car and barge inside the store with their guns drawn. A different camera angle shows one man make a beeline for the office while another goes for the register.
A third guy hangs back as a lookout. The criminals were in and out of the store in less than a minute.
On Friday, the owner of the store said he was thankful his cashier wasn’t killed.
“It’s scary. It’s dangerous. Four guys with masks. With real gun, ok. With bullet. They dropped a bullet,” said Taein Kwak.
Kwak believes the robbers had been in his store before, saying someone had recently asked to look at surveillance video in that office after claiming to have lost a set of keys.
He says the robbers took an old security camera system that was in there ― but that’s not all.
“They know where I put the money. They open the drawer. But I took it away,” Kwak said.
Because he’d picked up the cash before the robbery, all the robbers got were some one dollar bills, several rolls of coins, some costume jewelry and cigarettes.
Police told Kwak they’d found the getaway car and that it had been stolen. He says he hopes, for the public’s sake, that all four of the suspects are caught quickly.
“If you let them do it. Not catch them. They will do it again,” said Kwak.
If you have any information on this case you’re asked to call Honolulu CrimeStoppers.
