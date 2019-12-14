Woman, 69, in critical condition following a Kahuku crash

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A crash forced the complete closure of Oahu’s Kamehameha Highway Saturday morning.
Around 9:35 a.m., police said the highway was shut down in both directions near the entrance to the Turtle Bay resort, and that drivers should expect delays.
Details of the crash are unknown at this time, however EMS said they treated three people for injuries.
A 69-year-old woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Two others, a 20-year-old man and an 18-year-old were listed in serious condition.
This story will be updated.
