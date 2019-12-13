‘Tell me a Story’ podcast catches up with mom on a mission, record breaking SUP athlete and brain boxers

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - For nearly three decades, Hawaii News Now’s Jim Mendoza has been telling people’s stories.
Over the years, he has interviewed celebrities, athletes, politicians and every day folks.
Hawaii News Now is excited to share some of those stories with podcast listeners in a new series called “Tell Me a Story with Jim Mendoza.”
Each "Tell Me a Story" podcast will have a different theme.
In the second episode, Mendoza focuses on “endurance.”
In the second episode Jim tells one mother’s incredible story of endurance. She is running across America to raise awareness for an organization that honors fallen military service men and women.
He also explores a new endurance workout that gives your heart and your brain a blast - it designed to get people sweating and thinking.
Jim will also catch up with the first man to travel across the Pacific on a stand up paddle board.
Jim is an Emmy Award-winning journalist who has garnered recognition for outstanding reporting from the Society of Professional Journalists.
At HNN and KGMB9, he has worked as news anchor/reporter and as sports anchor/reporter.
He attended Kailua High School and the University of Hawaii, where he earned a degree in broadcast journalism.
