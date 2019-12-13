HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - In this week’s Sunrise Open House, real estate options in Kailua-Kona.
First up, a clean condo right in the heart of town.
The fully furnished unit is close to shopping, dining and the pier.
It also has central air conditioning, three bedrooms and two covered parking stalls.
It’s an incredible opportunity going for just $299,000.
Now to a place that will be appealing to someone looking for a fresh start or to reconnect with the earth.
A five-acre certified noni farm is for sale.
It has two homes on it, including a spacious main farm dwelling with three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a covered lanai.
The listing says the property would also be great for drying Kona Coffee Beans.
It’s a leasehold property with the state — 24 years remain on the lease, starting at $450,000.
A spacious and well-lit home just went on the market.
It’s going for $688,000 with four bedrooms, a wonderful great room and a beautifully remodeled kitchen.
Solar hot water keeps your bills down and the corner lot is beautifully landscaped with ocean views.
And it’s an easy five-minute drive into town.
If you’re looking for your dream home, get out to an open house today!
