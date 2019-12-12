Stronger trade winds bringing in wetter weather

The huge northwest swell is on the way down, but a high surf warning will remain posted overnight for the north and west shores of the smaller islands, with a high surf advisory remaining posted overnight as well for the South Kona coastline of the Big Island. Surf is expected to drop below advisory levels sometime Saturday. Another big swell is expected to bring advisory level surf Monday, and could rise to warning levels Monday night. Meanwhile, the stronger trade winds will boost east shore surf, especially for Kauai. A small craft advisory is also up for most Hawaiian coastal waters due to the declining northwest swell and increasing winds.