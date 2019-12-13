Rainbow Wahine volleyball team swept out of NCAA tournament by Nebraska

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Wahine’s magical season came to an end on Friday as 12th-seeded Hawaii (26-4) was defeated in consecutive sets by #5 Nebraska (25-6) in the NCAA Regional Semifinal.
The Wahine were swept by scores of 29-27, 25-22, 25-19, in the match held in Madison Wisconsin.
The Wahine finished the 2019 season as Big West regular season Conference Champions and end the year with a 26-4 overall record.
The Cornhuskers advance to the elite eight where they will take on the winner of host school Wisconsin and Texas A&M.
This story will be updated.
