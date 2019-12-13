Rainbow Wahine volleyball team swept out of NCAA tournament by Nebraska

Wahine fell in consecutive sets to No. 5 seed Nebraska. (Source: Hawaii News Now)
By Kainoa Carlson | December 13, 2019 at 1:24 PM HST - Updated December 13 at 1:39 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Wahine’s magical season came to an end on Friday as 12th-seeded Hawaii (26-4) was defeated in consecutive sets by #5 Nebraska (25-6) in the NCAA Regional Semifinal.

The Wahine were swept by scores of 29-27, 25-22, 25-19, in the match held in Madison Wisconsin.

The Wahine finished the 2019 season as Big West regular season Conference Champions and end the year with a 26-4 overall record.

The Cornhuskers advance to the elite eight where they will take on the winner of host school Wisconsin and Texas A&M.

