Manslaughter conviction overturned after inmate’s delayed transfer from Arizona prison

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Supreme Court ruled Thursday that a man who killed his mother in 2011 must have a new trial because the Department of Public Safety failed to bring him back to Hawaii from an Arizona prison after his first conviction was overturned.
There is no dispute that Charly Hernane stabbed his adoptive mother, Teresita Dumalan Hernane, to death in their Kalihi back in home in 2011. He was convicted of murder in 2013, and after being sentenced to life in prison was sent to a private facility in Arizona that houses many Hawaii inmates serving longer sentences.
In 2015, the murder conviction was overturned because of and improper argument by the prosecutor, and a new trial was ordered.
After that ruling was upheld in March of 2016, according to Thursday’s decision, the state Department of Public Safety should have brought him back as soon as possible because he technically had gone back to becoming a pretrial detainee.
Instead, despite requests from Honolulu prosecutors that Hernane be transferred, prison officials told them that he would be coming back in July of 2016.
Prosecutors told the court that their office has no control over when the state transfers inmates.
By the time he was back in Hawaii and available for trial, 118 days had passed since his conviction was overturned. After other delays caused by both sides in the case, his attorney argued that the state’s delays had exceeded a law which requires trial within 180 days of when a defendant is charged.
The trial judge rejected that argument, accepting the state’s point that delays caused by incarceration out of state should not be counted against the speedy trial deadline. Hernane was convicted again, this time for manslaughter, in February of 2018.
But in the ruling Thursday, the court found that when the state and prosecutors are in control of an inmate in custody in another state, they are responsible for getting them back for in time for trial and that those days in custody are not exempt from the speedy trial rules.
The court also said Hernane’s time in Arizona after his first successful appeal was improper, and that he should have been treated as a pretrial detainee ― most of whom are kept in Oahu Community Correctional Center or allowed bail until a trial has completed.
Neither prosecutors nor the public safety department has responded to the ruling.
