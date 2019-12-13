Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. HAST

BC-US AMERICAN SAMOA-CITIZENSHIP
US should recognize American Samoans as citizens, judge says
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A federal judge in Utah has ruled that people born in the territory of American Samoa should be recognized as U.S. citizens. It wasn't immediately clear if Thursday's ruling applies outside Utah. The cluster of islands in the Pacific is the only place in the country without an automatic claim to citizenship. People born in American Samoa are labeled U.S. nationals, which means they pay taxes but can't vote, run for office or apply for certain government jobs. The judge sided with three people from American Samoa who sued to be recognized as citizens and ordered the government to issue them new passports. The ruling will likely be appealed.
Oahu seeing mixed results with artificial turf median strips
HONOLULU (AP) — Officials say a pilot project to test the use of artificial turf on road median strips on Oahu has had mixed results. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Wednesday that the turf has worked well in some of Oahu's nine city council districts, while others have experienced problems. Officials say the city launched the $1 million project to install turf in nine medians, roundabouts and other traffic spaces in February 2016. Officials say one median has become encircled with weeds due to errors made during installation, while another looks so realistic that a resident used a riding mower to cut it.
Family files lawsuit over Hawaii woman’s death in jail
HONOLULU (AP) — The family of a Hawaii woman who killed herself in view of jail surveillance cameras is suing the police department that was holding her. Hawaii News Now reported 59-year-old Leslie Lutao killed herself while in Kauai Police Department custody following her June 2017 arrest for a traffic warrant. The family’s attorney says officers assigned to monitor cameras should have noticed Lutao’s behavior prior to her death in one of the jail’s cells. Lutao’s daughter says she suffered from depression.
Planned Parenthood: Alaska law restricts abortion access
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Planned Parenthood of the Great Northwest and the Hawaiian Islands is suing over an Alaska law it says limits who can provide abortions. The lawsuit, filed Thursday, alleges a state law and Board of Nursing policy bar advanced practice clinicians from providing early abortion and miscarriage care that they are qualified to provide. The lawsuit claims this restricts access to abortion and other gynecological care “without medical justification.” A Department of Law spokeswoman says the department will review the complaint when it receives it.
Development agency to take over Aloha Stadium redevelopment
HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii state agency is set to begin overseeing redevelopment of the state's largest stadium. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported the Hawaii Community Development Authority will take over redevelopment of Aloha Stadium in suburban Honolulu. The authority's board members have endorsed a draft memorandum of understanding to act as what they are calling the project's delivery agency. The project has spent several years in a conceptual and planning phase, which was driven by the state Department of Accounting and General Services and the Aloha Stadium Authority. Democratic Gov. David Ige signed a bill in July to transfer the project to the development authority.
Hawaii low-income earners could lose aid under rule changes
HONOLULU (AP) — Low-income earners in Hawaii could lose government assistance under proposed rule changes to the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. Hawaii Public Radio reported changes would prevent Hawaii from waiving federal income and asset requirements to qualify for SNAP, also known as food stamps. A proposed rule change could disqualify seniors or applicants with disabilities with assets above the federal limit of $2,250 or $3,500. About 4,600 students could also lose free lunch.