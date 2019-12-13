Kilauea’s crater lake continues to grow at summit

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - HVO scientists continue to monitor Kilauea’s summit lake on near-daily trips.
The large rock that was visible at the eastern end of the lake on November 28 is now submerged, and the water level continues to slowly rise.
Thursday, the distance between the water surface and the crater rim was measured at about 1972 feet.
When measured last month the dimensions of the lake were around 233-236 feet (north-south) and 515-518 feet (east-west).
Geologists started tracking the water in the bottom of Halemaumau crater this summer.
It is the first time in recorded history that water has appeared in the crater.
Kilauea had a major eruption last year that caused the collapse of the crater to below the water table.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.