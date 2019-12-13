Kaimiloa Elementary’s ‘Visible Learning’ program teaches children to be their own teachers

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - At Kaimiloa Elementary School, students take an active role in their education ― going so far as to assess the strength their own performances.
It's a method called Visible Learning.
“It’s not just about teaching the lesson. It’s about going deeper and do you understand what you’re learning and why you’re learning it,” teacher Andrea Irimata said.
Visible Learning encourages students to ask three questions: Where am I going? How am I going? And where to next?
"We see learning through the eyes of our students, and we want our students to become their own teachers," principal Debra Hatada said.
At the heart of Visible Learning are dispositions, soft skills students can apply to their lessons and lives like communication, perseverance and self-motivation.
"To me Visible Learning is when our teachers can see our students having an interest in our learning, and their students are engaged in what they want to do," fifth-grader Khloe-Raine Lopes said.
Watada said in the seven years Kaimlloa has used the program student achievement has improved.
Some youngsters who've graduated to higher grades still apply the dispositions.
“You really need to self-motivate in general because doing homework really isn’t my favorite thing,” said Taytum Shimoda, a seventh-grader at Ilima Intermediate.
"The meaning of Visible Learning is it's the skills you need to be a better student in and out of school," seventh-grader Logan Chong said.
Kaimiloa's commitment earned it an award this year. It's the first school in North America certified as a Visible Learning campus.
“It’s great when you see it, when they make all those connections to what they’re learning, just having that ‘Aha!’ moment,” Irimata said.
