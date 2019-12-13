HPD adding more detectives to combat rash of violent crimes

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities are asking the elderly to travel in groups after a huge spike in purse snatchings lately.
Police are calling it random attacks.
"When we took a look at it, it's scattered. They're not concentrated in one particular area. It's not any particular time. It's really all over the charts," said Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard.
On Thursday, a community meeting was held in Hawaii Kai where residents were begging elected officials, police and prosecutors to stop the violence.
"It's not the law-abiding citizen who should be afraid. It should be these damn dirt bags who are putting fear into all of our lives,” said Jeffrey Pimentel, who attended the meeting. “Let's take back our community."
On Thursday morning, Honolulu police were called to investigate another violent purse snatching.
A 62-year-old woman was targeted at 5:00 a.m. as she was walking to work near the corner of Aala and North Kukui Streets in Kalihi.
The attack left in critically injured with a ruptured spleen.
It comes after similar muggings that were caught on camera in Kalihi, Waikiki, Moanalua, Pearl City and in Chinatown.
“One thing these criminals do not understand is that they’re committing a very serious crime. A crime against a senior, a crime that can easily escalate into possibly a manslaughter charge,” said Deputy Prosecutor Scott Spallina, supervisor for the city’s Elder Abuse Justice Unit.
Saikit Denny Saingo, 17, is facing a manslaughter charge after he allegedly stole the purse of Dolores Corpus, 85, while she was walking with her husband in Kalihi this past summer.
Corpus fell, hit her head and died days later.
Ballard said they are adding more resources and detectives to find the robbers in numerous other unsolved cases.
“When we catch these guys, not if, but when we catch them, we will be pursuing federal charges against them if it is possible,” she said.
“These people who are committing these crimes are playing ‘Russian roulette’ and they’re gonna get caught,” Spallina said.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.