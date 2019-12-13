Forecast: Stronger trade winds, more windward showers

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds will strengthen through the day Friday as a stalled front falls apart to the northwest of Kauai. Our run of mostly dry weather is done, with a few more windward and mauka showers than we’ve seen recently. The winds and the showers will back off a little for the weekend, with more stable conditions moving in.
At the beach, the monster northwest swell is lowering, but it’s still dangerous out there. A high surf advisory remains posted until 6 a.m. Saturday for the north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai and the north shores of Maui.
The next big northwest swell is expected to arrive Sunday night, reaching advisory levels again Monday, and then perhaps getting into warning level territory Monday night.
East shore surf will rise with the increasing trades. South shores will remain small.
A small craft advisory remains in effect for most Hawaiian coastal waters through 6 a.m. Saturday.
