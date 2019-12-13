Forecast: Stronger trade winds, more showers to end the work week

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds are increasing across the state as a strong area of high pressure moves north of the islands. Moisture ahead of and along a stalled front near Kauai will enhance showers, mainly for the Garden Isle, while the rest of the state will have passing showers, mainly for windward and mauka areas. Trade winds and rainfall should ease slightly for the weekend, but the wind are expected to return early next week.