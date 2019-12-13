DEA agents seize 30 pounds of meth at Ala Moana-area apartment

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three people were taken into custody last month after 30 pounds of meth and a handgun were seized while authorities were investigating a major drug case.
An agent’s statement attached to a criminal complaint that was unsealed Thursday said the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency visited an apartment on Kahakai Street near Ala Moana Center on November 21.
Upon arrival, the agents told 32-year-old Skylar Ellis that they had been developing a case against him after arresting a man named Johnny Eugene Roberts, who is accused of being involved in several drug transactions with Ellis.
An agent, according to the criminal complaint, told Ellis this was his chance to ‘come clean,’ and Ellis agreed to let them into his apartment, the complaint says.
When agents saw a woman named Natsuko Glenn in the apartment, they told her to come out, but instead she went back into the bedroom. After she didn’t come out, the agents went into the bedroom and didn’t see any drugs, but agents say the woman told them she had put them out on the roof under the second floor window.
Agents found a designer bag, pillow cases and large aluminum cans. In all, the agent said there were more than 30 pounds of meth in the various containers.
The complaint said Ellis later confessed to obtaining 30 pounds of crystal meth and that Roberts was his main distributor.
Ellis was charged with possession of more than 500 grams of methamphetamine and the loaded 9-milimeter handgun, and and Glenn was charged as an accessory after-the-fact for attempting to hide the evidence.
It’s unclear if Roberts has been formally charged.
